There Are Normal Nikes, Then There Are CdG Nikes

Nike's most normal sneaker is anything but ordinary at the hands of COMME des GARÇONS.

For CdG, things aren't as simple as black and white sometimes. The brand has released numerous Nike sneakers in the classic color options over the years. But as normal as they may sound, CdG's sneakers often feature unexpected designs or some sort of luxurious construction.

The same energy goes into BLACK COMME des GARÇONS's Nike Field General collaboration, which sees the sub-label take the model for a wild, high-fashion ride.

BLACK CdG is literally all over this sneaker. Warped Swooshes and black CDG logos form this pattern, which not only covers the quietly luxe cowhide leather upper but also the soles. It largely follows the design concept of the brand's previous patterned Field General, which received a super-limited release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest Nike collab is a bit more widely available, currently up for grabs through Dover Street Market's website for £145 (approximately $194).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike Field General may be a normcore staple. However, the shoe continues to live an extraordinary second life, having gotten safari-worthy makeovers and deconstructed by streetwear titan Union.

Add a BLACK CdG takeover to the list, too.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty