There Are Normal Nikes, Then There Are CdG Nikes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's most normal sneaker is anything but ordinary at the hands of COMME des GARÇONS.

For CdG, things aren't as simple as black and white sometimes. The brand has released numerous Nike sneakers in the classic color options over the years. But as normal as they may sound, CdG's sneakers often feature unexpected designs or some sort of luxurious construction.

The same energy goes into BLACK COMME des GARÇONS's Nike Field General collaboration, which sees the sub-label take the model for a wild, high-fashion ride.

BLACK CdG is literally all over this sneaker. Warped Swooshes and black CDG logos form this pattern, which not only covers the quietly luxe cowhide leather upper but also the soles. It largely follows the design concept of the brand's previous patterned Field General, which received a super-limited release.

The latest Nike collab is a bit more widely available, currently up for grabs through Dover Street Market's website for £145 (approximately $194).

The Nike Field General may be a normcore staple. However, the shoe continues to live an extraordinary second life, having gotten safari-worthy makeovers and deconstructed by streetwear titan Union.

Add a BLACK CdG takeover to the list, too.

