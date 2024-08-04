Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
CdG's Incredibly Colorful ASICS? No Intro Needed

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Back in January, COMME des GARÇON SHIRT and ASICS unveiled a trio of wonderfully bold ASICS sneakers. Now, after months of anticipation, things are looking bright again. Shoe lovers, rejoice!

CdG Shirt and ASICS deliver striking tonal spins on the GEL-Nunobiki, a running model that looks smack-dab like the GEL-1130. Shown in three punchy colors — red, blue, and green — the ASICS sneaker essentially gets bathed in each stunning hue, all the while preserving the shoe's performance spirit.

With an ASICS sneaker this good, why fix what ain't broken?

The simplicity of the collaboration is a bit of a departure from CdG and ASICS' GEL-Lyte III shoes revealed earlier in the year. The Spring/Summer 2025 sneakers had a far less discreet look, to say the least.

Specifically, a conversation-starting plaid treatment took over the GEL-Lyte III, subtly nodding to COMME des GARÇONS' founder Rei Kawakubo and her punk influence.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT is but one collaborator on the long list of boundary-pushing partnerships with the Japanese sneaker brand. ASICS also previously announced projects with KENZO, doublet, and C.P. Company. CdG's ASICS GEL-Nunobiki sneaker appears to be next on the to-do list.

Right now, the striking ASICS sneakers are expected to land as early as August. And I don't know about everyone else, but I'll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for this colorful explosion.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
