Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Stealth-Wealth Converse Basketball Shoes Taste Like Delicious "Truffle"

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Converse
1 / 8

One of the more memorable basketball sneakers on the market right now is undoubtedly the Converse SHAI 001. With its zipped closure and ergonomically cushioned upper, it’s an unmissable silhouette.

Now, the MVP is ushering in a new luxe character for the design, dressing it in a sophisticated Truffle colorway. The Converse SHAI 001 Truffle debuted just ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Shop Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Converse celebrated the release of the shoe with a pop-up in Los Angeles during the All-Star Weekend. SHAI Lounge saw performances from Osamason, Lelo, Anthony Osei, BabyChiefDoIt, and Ty Hues as well as an exclusive T-shirt drop.

But even among such good company and surrounded by other exclusive drops, the star of the show was the Converse SHAI 001 Truffle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Imagined with a high-end, grained nubuck upper in a soft neutral brown, the SHAI 001 is transformed from on-court performance to off-duty luxury.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The tonal colorway is broken up only by gold-foil branding to the footbeds, with all other branding executed with embossed detailing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Converse SHAI 001 Truffle perfectly embodies its namesake: not only is it a threat on the court, but it’s equally as respected in the fashion game.

Shop Converse SHAI 001

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Collina Strada Converse Is So Extreme It Barely Looks Like a Converse
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2025-26 Season
  • Converse's Ribbon-Tied Ballet Mary Jane Is Three Shoes in One
  • Another Casually Classy Pair of Loafers From Used-to-Be Sneaker Brand Converse
What To Read Next
  • Pharrell and Jacob the Jeweller Are Auctioning 30 Years of Ice (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Stealth-Wealth Converse Basketball Shoes Taste Like Delicious "Truffle"
  • When Did Merrell’s Grandpa Clog Get So Advanced?
  • When the Work Uniform Is So Wrong, It's Right
  • Junya Watanabe's First-Ever Camper Shoes Are the Two Wolves Inside You
  • Ever Seen a Watch That Can Tune a Guitar?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now