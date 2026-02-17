The Stealth-Wealth Converse Basketball Shoes Taste Like Delicious "Truffle"

One of the more memorable basketball sneakers on the market right now is undoubtedly the Converse SHAI 001. With its zipped closure and ergonomically cushioned upper, it’s an unmissable silhouette.

Now, the MVP is ushering in a new luxe character for the design, dressing it in a sophisticated Truffle colorway. The Converse SHAI 001 Truffle debuted just ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Converse celebrated the release of the shoe with a pop-up in Los Angeles during the All-Star Weekend. SHAI Lounge saw performances from Osamason, Lelo, Anthony Osei, BabyChiefDoIt, and Ty Hues as well as an exclusive T-shirt drop.

But even among such good company and surrounded by other exclusive drops, the star of the show was the Converse SHAI 001 Truffle.

Imagined with a high-end, grained nubuck upper in a soft neutral brown, the SHAI 001 is transformed from on-court performance to off-duty luxury.

The tonal colorway is broken up only by gold-foil branding to the footbeds, with all other branding executed with embossed detailing.

The Converse SHAI 001 Truffle perfectly embodies its namesake: not only is it a threat on the court, but it’s equally as respected in the fashion game.

