Highsnobiety
Just When You Thought the Skate Loafer Couldn't Get Any Classier...

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
converse
1 / 5

The skate loafer has never been hotter. And with the Converse penny skate loafer in the mix, it's never looked classier, either.

Vans effectively perfected it but Converse is coming for the crown. Its clever bit slip-ons and kiltie-laden low-tops effectively expanded the skate loafer universe into newly luxe territory.

Shop Converse

The only problem is that these sharp leather slip-ons are so hard to come by. But Converse's new skate penny loafer is a crisp example of why skate loafers are so cool.

Officially named the Converse All Star Coinloafer in Japan — yes, sadly, this bad boy is a Converse Japan joint — the Converse penny loafer is pretty classic.

Black and white-on-black colorways effect the same look as a conventional loafer, while the forefoot bridge is fitted with a tiny little Converse penny. Cute.

converse
1 / 5

Available on Converse Japan's website for ¥17,600 (about $123), the Converse All Star Coinloafer unfortunately won't be making it overseas any time soon, as Converse is owned by Nike everywhere except in Japan, meaning that licensing will keep this nifty slip-on exclusive to Japan.

It joins the many other wonder and exclusive skate loafers and assorted skate shoe oddities that don't exist anywhere else. Which is a shame, really, because these things are too good to not get wider release. Justice for the Converse penny loafer!

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
  Just When You Thought the Skate Loafer Couldn't Get Any Classier...
