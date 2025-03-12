Converse's Sporty Skate Loafer Is a Dressy Thrasher

Converse’s All-Star Coupe GB sneaker-loafer enters the chat as a beautiful blend between a standard skate shoe and a classic loafer. Business up top, skate park down below.

The Coupe GB sneaker-loafer wears an elegant leather upper with tassel detailing and gold bit links at the top, contrasted nicely by Converse's classically flat rubber outsole. Both the black and white iterations of the All-Star Coupe GB sneaker-loafer play on one of the biggest trends in the sneaker space right now: Hybrid footwear.

Shoes that are not quite a sneaker and not yet a loafer have been popping off since New Balance released its divisive 1906L loafer in 2024. Sporty shoe brands like Vans and HOKA are just a few of the many makers churning out sporty loafer-style shoes, releasing a suede skate loafer and the Speed Loafer, respectively.

Hybrid shoes have become so commonplace in the last few years that Converse's All-Star Coupe GB sneaker-loafer, available on Converse’s website for $130, feels more "About time" and less "What in the world?"

The widespread creation and consequent acceptance of this kind of fusion shoe isn't the only reason Converse's All-Star Coupe GB might look a bit familiar. Converse previously dabbled with business-flavored footwear by way of its well-heeled De Luxe Heel and its chunky Trekwave loafer, though those are far weightier than the slick low-top All-Star Couple GB.

Still, you could say that Converse isn’t new to this; it's true to this. Though these hybrid shoes were Converse's introduction into the world of preppy footwear, the All-Star Coupe GB’s sporty base puts it in a league of its own.

And as the brand’s sportiest loafer iteration, the All-Star Coupe is the most likely to cross over to a new audience, if skaters would ever consider thrashing this fancy slip-on.