Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hungry? Corteiz Is Ready to Serve Up a Feast

in StyleWords By Sam Cole

Try as you may, it's impossible to ignore the impact of Corteiz in 2023. Silence isn't something that the brand often employs, if at all, but this year, it's reached its highest peaks thus far through its three-piece Air Max 95 collaboration.

While the dust has settled on its Swoosh-equipped sneaker rollout (which spanned London, New York, and Paris) and heads knock in debate over whether any of the pairs should be considered for sneaker(s) of the year conversations in the months to come, Corteiz is doing what it does best; prepping its audience for more chaos.

Unfortunately, said chaos won't provide the opportunity for a second chance at trying to secure one of the three Air Max 95s; it will, however, serve a fresh crop of seasonal style built to bolster your street staples.

Revealed in a selection of snaps on Twitter, the upcoming drop ticks all of the boxes in ensuring Corteiz is the go-to brand for building street-ready uniforms.

Obviously, tracksuits sit front and center, expanding the options already available with pink and black-and-yellow, while graphic print jersey options come complete in easy-wearing grey and black.

Staples ticked off, the remainder of the line-up packs a punch.

Outerwear sees the brand dial up its technical offering with a shell jacket that seemingly features reflective branding across the hood and sleeve, with its palette given heavy contrast with a bright orange base.

The cream of the crop, however, is a Corteiz remix of the iconic Club América 1994 season home kit. This piece is already heating up on socials, and given the rise of football shirts recently, it's likely to cause quite the storm on release.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dear Louis Vuitton, Why Pharrell?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Under the Radar: James Coward

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Gstaad Guy Goes Frames-First With CHIMI

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A List Of Gifts Your Dad Actually Wants For Father’s Day

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023