Hungry? Corteiz Is Ready to Serve Up a Feast

Try as you may, it's impossible to ignore the impact of Corteiz in 2023. Silence isn't something that the brand often employs, if at all, but this year, it's reached its highest peaks thus far through its three-piece Air Max 95 collaboration.

While the dust has settled on its Swoosh-equipped sneaker rollout (which spanned London, New York, and Paris) and heads knock in debate over whether any of the pairs should be considered for sneaker(s) of the year conversations in the months to come, Corteiz is doing what it does best; prepping its audience for more chaos.

Unfortunately, said chaos won't provide the opportunity for a second chance at trying to secure one of the three Air Max 95s; it will, however, serve a fresh crop of seasonal style built to bolster your street staples.

Revealed in a selection of snaps on Twitter, the upcoming drop ticks all of the boxes in ensuring Corteiz is the go-to brand for building street-ready uniforms.

Obviously, tracksuits sit front and center, expanding the options already available with pink and black-and-yellow, while graphic print jersey options come complete in easy-wearing grey and black.

Staples ticked off, the remainder of the line-up packs a punch.

Outerwear sees the brand dial up its technical offering with a shell jacket that seemingly features reflective branding across the hood and sleeve, with its palette given heavy contrast with a bright orange base.

The cream of the crop, however, is a Corteiz remix of the iconic Club América 1994 season home kit. This piece is already heating up on socials, and given the rise of football shirts recently, it's likely to cause quite the storm on release.