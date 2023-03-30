Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Air Max 95 Season Just Got Terry Crews' Co-Sign

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

Whether or not you've got the memo yet, it's Air Max 95 season. A silhouette that's never faltered from the line nor faded into obscurity, it's enjoying particular attention from Nike in 2023. Reveling in the moment, the Air Max 95 appreciation society has an unlikely member in Terry Crews.

American celebrity sneaker watch has been active in the first few months of the year. As we collectively gear up for the launch of AIR, we've found ourselves unable to look away from the feet of Ben Affleck, whose sneakerhead chronicles have continued with a slew of Air Jordan silhouettes across several screenings and a premiere.

In and amongst the Affleck of it all, Charlie Hunnam showed us what happens when you throw on a pair of your vintage grails as his DQM x Nike Air Max 90 "Bacon" crumbled before our eyes.

Now, it's Terry Crews diverting attention to his feet, stepping out in a pair of Air Max 95 "Winter Utility" en route to his America's Got Talent All-Stars duties – a sneaker silhouette he's shown some love to over the years.

Over the past few months, the Air Max 95 has been catapulted back to center stage.

It's hard to attest its return to the spotlight to a single event. Still, Nike's decision to boost its monochromatic essential colorways to the forefront of several storefronts, including its own, and the rollout of CORTIEZ's collaborative efforts (which still has a third to come), have certainly helped it on its way.

Back to Crews – overall, the 'fit doesn't quite hit the mark. The lime leather trucker jacket is certainly a statement piece, and it works, but throwing a pair of 95s on with cuffed cargos might be an unforgivable move; in the UK, at least.

While I can't speak for the rest of the world, we've got a deep love and appreciation for the 95 (or 110s) in the UK. You can't go a day in a major city without spotting a few dozen pairs, and I wouldn't change a thing about that.

Let's see some more of the classics come back this year, though, please, Nike? We're hungry for more "Neons."

