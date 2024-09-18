Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike & Corteiz Are About To Rule The World (Again)

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95, one of the most hyped sneaker releases of last year, is (reportedly) returning for 2024.

A fourth colorway of the collaborative sneaker has emerged online, fueling speculation that Corteiz, the breakout star of the UK streetwear scene, is once again upgrading an Air Max model with deep UK cultural ties

The new Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95 comes in a bumblebee-esque colorway, rendered in black with small hits of contrasting yellow. It follows the same formula as its predecessors, where a dark-colored base is complimented by lighter-hued hits of Corteiz branding matching the Air Max’s bubbles. 

The sneakers also have the same details as the first batch of Air Max 95s, with a thick crisscrossed mesh on the upper and hiking-inspired toggle laces — it’s a formula that caused the first Nike x Corteiz sneakers to sell out at rapid speed, so why change it?

Nike and Corteiz are yet to comment on whether this leaked sneaker will be released. However, if it does see the light of day, you can expect Corteiz, and its founder Clint419, to whip up a frenzy amongst fans.

Corteiz’s guerilla marketing tactics are well-documented and last year’s trio of Air Max releases saw the brand hit the streets of Paris, New York, and London, sending fans on a wild goose chase to discover the location of the brand’s pop-ups. 

Corteiz will, no doubt, have another in-person activation planned for this sneaker. But you’ll have to keep an eye out for hints on its social media accounts to stand a chance of attending a Nike x Corteiz pop-up. 

