Drama Call & Manchester United Link Up at Old Trafford

When you think of Manchester, what comes to mind? Rain, likely. Manchester United, City, the Derby, Oasis, Joy Division, the Stone Roses; the list goes on. In 2023, though, there's no reason why Drama Call shouldn't come to mind.

In the same way that Corteiz has spread its wings across London to build a community that spans the globe, resulting in a three-piece Nike Air Max 95 collaboration, Drama Call has been setting the pace in the north, putting Manchester on the map with its tongue-in-cheek reworks of era-defining graphics.

Its connections in the city run deep, with the city's favorites, the likes of Aitch, representing its unmistakable "DRAMA" logos on the global stage.

With the enormous growth is experienced in the last couple of years, it's no surprise that the powers that be within the city are starting to take notice of what's happening on the streets.

A week ago, we got our first tease across the city of an upcoming collaboration between Drama Call and Manchester United.

One of the biggest football teams in the world and the most iconic and historic in the city, Manchester United is an institutional powerhouse, and a co-sign from it is no small feat.

Now, the first trailer for the collab has dropped, showing the Drama Call mascot linking up with his United counterpart at Old Trafford, walking across the pitch and through the stands to reach the locker room, where a Drama-branded Man U jersey sits on display.

Whether or not the team-up will boast more than the jersey is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure; this one's major for Manchester.