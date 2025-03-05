Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Living on the Edge With Courrèges (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

The clothing of Courrèges isn't minimalist so much as it is purposeful. Impossibly busy artistic director Nicolas Di Felice — who not only shaped the direction of Courrèges Fall/Winter 2025 but also helped compose its scenography and remixed techno soundtrack — knows that the lines you don't shape are as important as the ones you do.

Equally informed by Dan Colen's confetti-like paintings and the eternal optimism of house founder André Courrèges, Di Felice's FW25 collection gently twists Courrèges classics.

Here, there are enough angles to make the Dutch jealous (random: check out what happens to your browser when you Google "Dutch angle").

Courrèges' signature figure-baring dresses wrap the wearer's obliques at an oblique angle, an effect intended to recall a blown-up piece of confetti on the wind according to the show notes.

Shoulders, arms, necks, and navals jut from clinging fabric like Colen's eager paint flecking from a canvas, above next-to-skin tights so stark that they recall the naked legs of an easel.

The off-kilter tilt reshapes Courrèges' signature moto jackets and generous blazers but they're still recognizable as such. This is not a reinvention so much as a fresh perspective, and couldn't we all use a little bit of that?

It's tempting to deem Di Felice's work a throwback to more classic forms of minimalism, what with his restrained palettes and geometric cuts.

Indeed, aside from its lively confetti-packed set, the FW25 presentation was so pared-back that its relatively modest askew hemlines and panels of exposed flesh read like exclamation points. The garments' calculated drape — and intentional blank space — was thus laid bare.

Di Felice's approach is so ascetic that an armless white gown — an homage to a line used to describe Courrèges 60 years ago: "a message wrapped in gleaming white vinyl" — just makes sense. It is pure fashion.

So is a set of archival Courrèges sunglasses reborn as absurdly cool goggle-likes, looking like the Apple Vision Pro if it had style. Apple and Courrèges, you know, their approaches aren't different. But Di Felice definitely makes much better eyewear.

Jake Silbert
