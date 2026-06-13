Nike’s Latest Runner Is Wearable Candy Floss

Nike's latest push into maximum-cushion footwear is basically wearable candy floss. While the ubiquitous Vomero 5 has spent the last few years dominating the circuit as the king of dad sneakers, the Swoosh is now turning up the volume to an absolute pink-tinted maximum with the Nike Vomero Premium Pink Foam.

This silhouette isn't interested in being subtle. Built with a colossal 55mm stack height at the heel, the shoe takes the chunky dad-shoe aesthetic to a futuristic extreme, offering a towering platform that commands attention while blurring the boundary between contemporary styling and genuine marathon prep.

The design relies on an uncompromising color palette. An explosion of Pink Foam and Pink Rise saturates the engineered mesh upper, which is heavily inspired by Nike's elite AlphaFly racing series.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To break up the monochromatic neon madness, a darker pink Swoosh cuts across the lateral side, sitting right above a bold, Air More Uptempo-inspired AIR graphic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, the towering midsole houses ultra-responsive ZoomX foam—the exact cushioning used in Nike's record-breaking marathon shoes—complemented by exposed dual Air Zoom units

By pairing top-tier performance specs with an unapologetically loud neon colorway, Nike addresses the current desire for maximalist utility. As standard retro runners become increasingly common, many are looking to the extreme proportions of more athletic pairs like this for a refreshing change.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.