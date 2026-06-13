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You Should Take Vans' New Portrait Slip-on at Face Value

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 5

Above all else, Vans prioritizes artistry. Previously, this has manifested in more literal forms like paint-splattered Authentic sneakers, but now Vans is putting literal portraits on its most classic slip-on.

Los Angeles-based American contemporary artist Tyler Rexeisen turned Vans' simple white slip-on into the ultimate canvas for their first collaboration.

shop vans here

The shoe features a black-and-white portrait of a stylized "Devil Girl," a wide-eyed female figure that Rexeisen, also known as T-Rex, is known for.

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The signature stylized facial motif is slightly distorted by black shading, and the subtle paisley overlay adds a layer of cultural cognition to the simple slip-on.

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After all, nothing says Los Angeles quite like a bandana.

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For all intents and purposes, this sneaker is a work of art, and as such, the artsy slip-on wears Rexeisen's watermark at the heel.

We've been lucky enough to see Vans get in its artsy bag many times. Collabs like the Vans OTW x S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Authentic sneaker, and the "Paint Splatter" Old Skool are honestly more MoMA than skatepark at any rate.

All that to say, Vans has done a lot in its day, but this might go down in history as the first time the brand has served face.

shop vans here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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