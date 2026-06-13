You Should Take Vans' New Portrait Slip-on at Face Value

Above all else, Vans prioritizes artistry. Previously, this has manifested in more literal forms like paint-splattered Authentic sneakers, but now Vans is putting literal portraits on its most classic slip-on.

Los Angeles-based American contemporary artist Tyler Rexeisen turned Vans' simple white slip-on into the ultimate canvas for their first collaboration.

The shoe features a black-and-white portrait of a stylized "Devil Girl," a wide-eyed female figure that Rexeisen, also known as T-Rex, is known for.

The signature stylized facial motif is slightly distorted by black shading, and the subtle paisley overlay adds a layer of cultural cognition to the simple slip-on.

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After all, nothing says Los Angeles quite like a bandana.

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For all intents and purposes, this sneaker is a work of art, and as such, the artsy slip-on wears Rexeisen's watermark at the heel.

We've been lucky enough to see Vans get in its artsy bag many times. Collabs like the Vans OTW x S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Authentic sneaker, and the "Paint Splatter" Old Skool are honestly more MoMA than skatepark at any rate.

All that to say, Vans has done a lot in its day, but this might go down in history as the first time the brand has served face.

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