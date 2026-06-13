Travis Barker’s Skate Shoe With Vans Is All Scuffs, No Apologies

If anyone knows how to give Vans’ staple skate shoe some edge, it’s Travis Barker. For his second instalment with the brand, he’s gone and played with the Old Skool.

Say hello to Vans X Travis Barker Old Skool.

This isn’t just a band merch moment, it’s a sneaker built with Barker’s world in mind. The “Dues Paid” edition feels lived-in right out of the box, with barbed wire foxing and oil-stained toe bumpers that nod to years of real wear.

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If that wasn’t enough, there’s also boombox artwork, co-branded footbeds, and chrome aglets, all not-so-little reminders that this is Barker’s story, told in scuffs and stitches. Did you expect anything else?

If anything, this collab is a reminder that Barker and Vans just make sense. It’s not about cashing in on hype or slapping a name on a classic, it’s about decades of mutual respect between punk and skate culture.

Every detail, every scuff, feels like a nod to the real-life wear and chaos that made both Barker and Vans icons in the first place. Some partnerships are just destined to keep delivering.

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