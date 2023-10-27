Sign up to never miss a drop
Palace Just Dropped the Jacket of the Year

Words By Tayler Willson

There are three fundamentals that make a great winter coat: firstly, it needs to be waterproof; secondly, it must have a fair amount of pockets; and finally, also perhaps most importantly, it needs to look good, too.

As it goes, Palace’s Barbour Bedale jacket has all three. It also boasts those neat little hand-warmer pockets too for added splendor.

1 / 2
Palace

I’d actually go as far as to say that Palace’s Barbour Bedale — in particular the "Digital Camo" colorway — is now my Jacket of the Year frontrunner, overtaking Goldwin’s GORE-TEX Baracuta that drops to second.

1 / 3
Palace

Just look at those pockets, the oversized fit, the cord collar, the Palace embroidery. As the saying goes: a good, big winter coat is like a second home. And believe me when I say that I’d happily make it my abode.

1 / 4
Palace

Of course, like any Palace collaboration, the two Bedale jackets aren’t arriving alone. On October 27, the collaboration's official launch date, there will also be a camo down quilted coat, a fly fishing vest, two bucket hats, and a coat for our little canine buddies.

For all of Palace’s collaborations — and believe me there’s a lot of them — this Barbour collection is its finest this year. Which, considering it's teamed up with labels like Carhartt WIP, Crocs, New Balance, and McDonald’s, is no mean feat.

Even still, this Bedale Jacket is unequivocally the best jacket I’ve bore witness to this year and the truth is I can’t see it being beaten. That being the case and in the name of time: I officially crown Palace's Digital Camo Barbour Bedale 2023’s Jacket of the Year. Congratulations.

