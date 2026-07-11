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You Can Now Run Trails in Crocs

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Crocs
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Over the last few years, the Crocs has brilliantly weaponized high-profile collaborations with luxury houses like Simone Rocha and names like Salehe Bembury to shift the narrative around foam clogs. Once ridiculed as pure culinary and medical gear, the brand's modular shapes have become highly sought-after lifestyle icons. Now, Crocs is pushing its design language even further into the rugged, outdoors-driven universe without needing a co-sign to do it. The Crocs Classic EXP Clog leverages a Vibram sole to up the style credentials.

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Representing the latest pinnacle of the brand's innovative EXP premium imprint, this silhouette behaves as a hyper-durable evolution of the house's signature DNA. 

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By fusing the easy, fully molded framework of the original silhouette with a heavy-duty Vibram sole unit, Crocs turns its foundational shoe into a tactical powerhouse ready for the trail (kinda).

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While keeping the iconic, water-resistant Croslite™ molded upper intact, the interior footbed receives a major tech upgrade—introducing a Super Critical "BounceLite" foam midsole. This compound delivers a noticeably softer, plush underfoot texture that removes the standard nubbed texture for a smooth, high-energy ride. 

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The absolute crowning detail, however, is the full, heavy-lugged Vibram® Christy Outsole glued to the base, complete with authentic hand-hammered trim detailing and an elevated rivet layout.

As mutant recovery slides continue to dominate the lifestyle-running cultural crossover, Crocs’ Vibram remix lands naturally among its peers. Boundary-pushing, utilitarian footwear that rejects the status quo is the play right now and Crocs continues to show it’s got its finger on the pulse. 

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