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This Is How Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Does Technical Luxury

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 95 has done a lot over the last 30-plus years. It's been a skate shoe. It's worn raw Levi's denim. It's even been a LEGO sneaker. Its next side quest? Pulling off a techy fit in the most luxurious way.

The newest Air Max 95 "Mystic Dates" sneaker are incredibly clean. It features various textures, ranging from patent leather on the heel to creamy leather stacks on the side. Throw in some classic mesh around the laces. And it's all dressed in nice off-white, beige, and light grey shades, plus chocolate brown accents.

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It's almost similar to Nike SB's sweet "Cacao Wow" collaboration. Hold the skate-ready touches.

Nike's "Mystic Dates" are a little easier to wear, though, thanks to the adjustable toggle laces. It's a practical update, yes, but it also perfectly complements the luxe aesthetic with its brass-like finish. It's technical and tasteful.

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Nike has cooked up some other Air Max 95s with similar utilitarian updates. But the "Mystic Dates" sneakers might take the cake for the best-looking versions thus far.

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Speaking of which, the newest Air Max 95 sneakers are now available on Undefeated Japan's website for ¥25,520, or about $157.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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