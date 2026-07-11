This Is How Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Does Technical Luxury

Nike's Air Max 95 has done a lot over the last 30-plus years. It's been a skate shoe. It's worn raw Levi's denim. It's even been a LEGO sneaker. Its next side quest? Pulling off a techy fit in the most luxurious way.

The newest Air Max 95 "Mystic Dates" sneaker are incredibly clean. It features various textures, ranging from patent leather on the heel to creamy leather stacks on the side. Throw in some classic mesh around the laces. And it's all dressed in nice off-white, beige, and light grey shades, plus chocolate brown accents.

It's almost similar to Nike SB's sweet "Cacao Wow" collaboration. Hold the skate-ready touches.

Nike's "Mystic Dates" are a little easier to wear, though, thanks to the adjustable toggle laces. It's a practical update, yes, but it also perfectly complements the luxe aesthetic with its brass-like finish. It's technical and tasteful.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has cooked up some other Air Max 95s with similar utilitarian updates. But the "Mystic Dates" sneakers might take the cake for the best-looking versions thus far.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Speaking of which, the newest Air Max 95 sneakers are now available on Undefeated Japan's website for ¥25,520, or about $157.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.