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Nike’s Next Stylishly Advanced Street Sneaker Is Razor-Sharp

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A new Nike Ava bombshell has entered the villa. Its name? The Ava Edge.

It certainly lives up to its name, with Nike giving the latest a, well, edgier look. The most striking trait is the Ava Edge's upper grid overlays, which give it a tougher overall vibe. The detail is inspired by a classic city layout, mimicking the blocks and intersections that go on and on.

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The Ava line is honestly a dedicated collection of street-ready sneakers. They not only look good but also offer the same comfort as some of Nike's best runners, making them perfect for a day out in the city.

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And Nike's Ava Edge fits right into the family. It keeps up the signature chunky-soled look. More than likely, it features the same ReactX Foam cushioning as the Ava Rover and Ava X.

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It certainly looks just as good as its other family members. Nike has prepared a few stylish colorways to start the Ava Edge era, including "Wolf Grey," "Summit White," and "Black" options.

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They're scheduled to release on July 23 at select retailers like Shiekh for $155.

A few other colorways have also been floating around the internet. But hey, Nike can't give away all the good stuff at once. Patience, sneakerheads.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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