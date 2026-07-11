Nike’s Specially Knitted Sneaker Is Stüssy-Coded

Stüssy, is that you? Nah, it's just Nike's newest LD-1000 Flyknit sneaker.

Although, the latest "Amarillo" colorway certainly brings back memories of Stüssy's spin on the classic runner. Yep, the California label released its own LD-1000 sneaker in a "Sanded Gold" colorway in 2024, basically kicking off the model's revival.

These new Flyknit pairs feel like the Stüssy collaboration all over again, sans Stüssy, of course. It follows a similar golden color scheme and even features bright pink-ish red contrasts. Stüssy's effort had plenty of old-school flavor, but "Amarillo" pairs are even more of a retro treat.

For starters, Nike's LD-1000 Flyknit sneakers literally look straight from the archives, landing with several worn-in details. It has dirty soles and tags as well as rubbed-off leather heel tabs.

Nike

It's almost like Nike really went back to the 1970s for these pairs. But they're actually brand-new.

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What's more, they feature Nike's famously breathable Flyknit material, which has been used on some other less-aged LD-1000 releases.

But for those looking for some true retro charm, the new "Amarillo" pairs might do the trick. The Stüssy-coded sneakers are now available on Nike Hong Kong's website for HK$799, or roughly $101.

Hopefully, they'll get a wider release like the others.

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