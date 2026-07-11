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Nike’s Specially Knitted Sneaker Is Stüssy-Coded

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Stüssy, is that you? Nah, it's just Nike's newest LD-1000 Flyknit sneaker.

Although, the latest "Amarillo" colorway certainly brings back memories of Stüssy's spin on the classic runner. Yep, the California label released its own LD-1000 sneaker in a "Sanded Gold" colorway in 2024, basically kicking off the model's revival.

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These new Flyknit pairs feel like the Stüssy collaboration all over again, sans Stüssy, of course. It follows a similar golden color scheme and even features bright pink-ish red contrasts. Stüssy's effort had plenty of old-school flavor, but "Amarillo" pairs are even more of a retro treat.

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For starters, Nike's LD-1000 Flyknit sneakers literally look straight from the archives, landing with several worn-in details. It has dirty soles and tags as well as rubbed-off leather heel tabs.

It's almost like Nike really went back to the 1970s for these pairs. But they're actually brand-new.

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What's more, they feature Nike's famously breathable Flyknit material, which has been used on some other less-aged LD-1000 releases.

But for those looking for some true retro charm, the new "Amarillo" pairs might do the trick. The Stüssy-coded sneakers are now available on Nike Hong Kong's website for HK$799, or roughly $101.

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Hopefully, they'll get a wider release like the others.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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