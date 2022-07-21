Daily Paper is Rebuilding Identities for FW22 – No Jason Bourne

New Daily Paper alert! Yep, you read right; the brand's Hip-Hop-centric SS22 season has officially dwindled to a close, paving the way for FW22. A reconstruction of sorts, the collection titled "Identities Rebuilt" serves as a refresh, recentering on a decade of identity and heritage with fresh eyes for the season ahead.

2022 is a special year for plenty of brands across the fashion industry, with many celebrating monumental birthdays and anniversaries. Wood Wood and Footpatrol have decked the halls for 20 years in the game, while the Nike Air Max 1 taps into 35 as New Balance's 990 turns 40. Of course, 20+ years is impressive, but making it to your first decade (especially in the current climate) is huge – and that's exactly what the year marks for DP.

It's those first ten years in the game that have inspired Daily Paper to construct its FW22 collection. Abderrahmane Trabsini, Daily Paper's Co-Founder and Design Director, explains: "This year marks our 10th anniversary of Daily Paper. From exploring our roots to starting a blog, continuously building our community, and opening our flagship stores in NYC and London. With FW22, we’re going back to the essence of Daily Paper and rebuilding our identity."

In preparation for the colder months ahead, the collection sees DP returns to its signature outerwear styles such as puffers, varsity jackets, and overcoats in an array of new colorways with updated, functional design details.

Additional elements include velour two-piece tracksuits, branded leather pieces, a range of denim, braided knits, and plenty more wardrobe staples for which the brand has come to be globally loved in its ten years.

There's plenty to digest, fortunately, you've not got long to wait for the arrival of FW22, which lands online and in stores at Daily Paper on July 22.