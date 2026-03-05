Dave Is the First Musician to Ever Rep Custom Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave’s Stone Island collection was already impressive. The British rapper’s huge personal stash includes hard-to-find grails like the 30th-anniversary jacket that can be worn in 30 different configurations and the orange Fall/Winter 2017 color-changing ice knit he wore in the “No Words” music video. But the newest addition to his collection is by far the rarest.

Dave is the first musician to collaborate on a custom Stone Island look, creating a modular stage wardrobe to wear while touring his third studio album, The Boy Who Played the Harp.

It’s not just for show, either: the Stone Island obsessive flexed some of Stone Island’s famously futuristic technology on this one-of–kind outfit.

The brand’s signature grid camouflage evolves through a new technique where a reflective coating is transferred to the garments through a resin bath filled with thousands of glass microspheres. This creates both a highly reflective pattern and a depth of color unique to each item.

This new camouflage features on a hooded jacket with an attachable vest and matching convertible nylon canvas pants, collectively becoming blindingly bright when hit with lights. Dave’s iridescent double-layer metal jumpsuit, built from a mesh facade creating complex lines, is only slightly less luminescent.

This performance-driven uniform is exclusive to Dave — his name is even stitched onto the label — but it inspired a new collection releasing to the public.

Dave’s reflective look is recreated using a digital print heat-transferred onto a jacket, vest, and pants, with a limited-edition reflective camo garment-dyed T-shirt to match. It all arrives on March 6 via select Stone Island stores (in Paris, London, Munich, Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York) and Dover Street Market London, where an installation will spotlight notable Stone Island pieces acquired by Dave over the past decade.

And then his Stone Island archive goes on tour with him, hitting Stone Island's SoHo flagship store ahead of Dave’s New York show on April 29. This makes Dave not only the first musician to design a custom Stone Island look but also the first to take his Stone Island archive on the road.

