Dave's Glasto Uniform? Full Stone Island Shadow Project, of Course

Words By Sam Cole

Phew. We can finally take a breather off of the back of another Glastonbury. As 210,000 people set upon Somerset for five days of live music in an experience unlike any other, Central Cee took to the stage, joined by Dave, who dressed for the occasion in a Stone Island Shadow Project 'fit.

Anyone that's heard of Glastonbury, or has had the pleasure of attending the festival, knows just how big the occasion is. Regarded as one of, if not the biggest festival in the world, it's grown from a humble crowd of 1500 in its founding year to almost a quarter of a million.

Year-on-year, the event brings some of the biggest names in the music industry to revel in the Glasto magic. This year, the event boasts names like Elton John, Arctic Monkey, Skepta, Hedex, Chase & Status, and Central Cee.

Central Cee, the Highsnobiety cover star, has had a whirlwind of a year with the release of the smash hit "Sprinter" with Dave, signing to Columbia Records (with rumors of an upcoming Drake feature), and appointment to the 2023 XXL Freshman Class.

As arguably the biggest name in music in the UK right now, no prizes were given for guessing he'd be on the Glastonbury line-up; likewise, the success of "Sprinter" meant it was only right for Dave to join him on stage to perform the track.

Time and time again, Dave has demonstrated his love and adoration for the compass-clad Stone Island, often spotted wearing pieces in his music videos and public appearances.

For this occasion, he pulled on a SS23 Stone Island Shadow Project look consisting of a matching neon green overshirt and shorts.

During his Stone Island era, Drake received a bounty of one-of-one pieces for his tour and Grammy sweep; with Dave continually rising the international ranks, perhaps it's time Stone Island showed him love for his loyalty, too.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
