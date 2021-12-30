Decades Later, 'Death Note' Is Still in Style

Like Dragon Ball and One Piece before it, Death Note became an internationally force of nature after it was published in the weekly comic anthology Weekly Shōnen Jump. XLARGE is capitalizing on the manga series' lingering popularity with a concise clothing capsule.

Created by pseudonymous author Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata, Death Note was an almost instant smash in Japan from its debut in late 2003 and quickly spread across the globe within a few years, generating a hit anime series and several off-shoots.

Pretty impressive for a grim, moody tale of supernatural murder and intrigue but I'd posit that its American success had much to do with timing. Scene kids had taken over malls by 2005 (embarrassingly, I was there) and, alongside Warped Tour and Invader Zim, Hot Topic was pushing manga aplenty; with its hunky dudes, spooky demi-gods, and violent deaths, Death Note fit right in.

It didn't hurt that Death Note had a snappy murder mystery hook, too.

Either way, it was arguably bigger than any other manga/anime franchise, at least for a while, and it's still got plenty of fans today.

XLARGE, the Californian streetwear company now owned and operated by a Japanese conglomerate, is cashing in with a special collaborative collection that launches January 1, 2022 on XLARGE's ZOZOTOWN site.

Franchise partnerships are XLARGE's bread and butter; in between reiterating '90s skatewear staples, the company often taps big names in animated entertainment, like Street Fighter and Dragon Ball Z, so Death Note's in good company.

As usual, XLARGE is serving up co-branded T-shirts and hoodies, referencing main characters Light Yagami, L, and death god Ryuk.

The best bits are definitely the knit sweater spotlighting gothic Barbie doll Misa Amane and the leather-sleeved Death Note varsity jacket, essential items for cosplaying a scene kid in 2022.