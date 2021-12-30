Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Decades Later, 'Death Note' Is Still in Style

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
death-note-xlarge-collab-collection-clothing- (6)
XLARGE
1 / 7

Like Dragon Ball and One Piece before it, Death Note became an internationally force of nature after it was published in the weekly comic anthology Weekly Shōnen Jump. XLARGE is capitalizing on the manga series' lingering popularity with a concise clothing capsule.

Created by pseudonymous author Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata, Death Note was an almost instant smash in Japan from its debut in late 2003 and quickly spread across the globe within a few years, generating a hit anime series and several off-shoots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Pretty impressive for a grim, moody tale of supernatural murder and intrigue but I'd posit that its American success had much to do with timing. Scene kids had taken over malls by 2005 (embarrassingly, I was there) and, alongside Warped Tour and Invader Zim, Hot Topic was pushing manga aplenty; with its hunky dudes, spooky demi-gods, and violent deaths, Death Note fit right in.

It didn't hurt that Death Note had a snappy murder mystery hook, too.

Either way, it was arguably bigger than any other manga/anime franchise, at least for a while, and it's still got plenty of fans today.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

XLARGE, the Californian streetwear company now owned and operated by a Japanese conglomerate, is cashing in with a special collaborative collection that launches January 1, 2022 on XLARGE's ZOZOTOWN site.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Franchise partnerships are XLARGE's bread and butter; in between reiterating '90s skatewear staples, the company often taps big names in animated entertainment, like Street Fighter and Dragon Ball Z, so Death Note's in good company.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As usual, XLARGE is serving up co-branded T-shirts and hoodies, referencing main characters Light Yagami, L, and death god Ryuk.

The best bits are definitely the knit sweater spotlighting gothic Barbie doll Misa Amane and the leather-sleeved Death Note varsity jacket, essential items for cosplaying a scene kid in 2022.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
GmbHAnde Recycled Jersey Black
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
WoolrichGORE-TEX Corduroy Puffy Down Parka Black
$720.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Porter-Yoshida & Co.Tanker Waist Belt Black
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Events, Exhibitions & Exclusive Collabs: Everything Happening at Not In Milan
  • 10 Years Later, Evan Kinori Is Still Designing for Evan Kinori
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
  • Brutalism, Pies & Barbour Jackets: Introducing the Not In London Collection
  • Contemplating Britishness With the Future of London Fashion
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now