Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party

Demna might be en route to Gucci, having been announced as the brand’s creative director in mid-March, but his work at Balenciaga isn’t done yet. Before the Balenciaga creative director jumps ship later this summer, he has one last collection to release.

Spring 2026 is Demna’s final ready-to-wear collection. And to honor this closing moment, the Georgian fashion designer has reached back into the archive to uncover the best bits from his decade-long Balenciaga tenure.

This isn’t so much a new Demna collection as it is the best bits from years gone by. It’s a proverbial flick through Demna's greatest hits catalog.

“Working on this collection felt like a homecoming after all these years, a very formidable experience of love for fashion and dressmaking,” said the designer in his collection notes.

“It is the end of a wonderful era that I wanted to capture and celebrate by creating the Balenciaga “archetypes” — the people, the silhouettes, the vibes, and the ideas that have all been fundamental in my work for this amazing house.”

Combining pieces from 35 past collections along with items from his personal wardrobe, some of Demna’s most memorable Balenciaga moments are included in the collection.

Plus there’s some newness sprinkled throughout, the most notable being Britney Spears merch that ties into a coordinating Balenciaga Music playlist.

Spring 2026 begins with suiting, a range of blazers and overcoats cut with Demna’s signature exaggerated shoulders and tightly nipped waists. Then comes a selection of the hugely oversized seven-layer coats, the vibrant blue Balenciaga-fied IKEA bag makes an appearance, and slim-fitting sheer dresses.

Some true Demna classics are missing, like Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker, but the collection is a pretty comprehensive overview of Demna’s entire tenure at Balenciaga.

In his industry-shaping 10 years at Balenciaga, Demna produced work that is truly museum-worthy. So much so that the designer is curating a corresponding exhibition of his work at Kering’s Paris headquarters, open to the public from June 26 till July 9.

Plus, there’s yet one last Demna Balenciaga collection to come. Next month, on July 9, Demna will present his swan song through a couture collection, officially leaving the luxury house and handing the keys over to its new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, who starts on July 10.

