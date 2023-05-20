Sign up to never miss a drop
Balenciaga's Triple S Sneaker Just Got Mule'd

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

It happened. Balenciaga turned the Triple S sneaker into a mule.

The Tripe S mule — I mean, what else would it be called? — is exactly how it sounds: 2017's inescapable chunky shoe with the heel out.

The Balenciaga sneaker-mule arrives in the three classic Triple S colorways: the pink/white/black, black/red/white, and tonal white scheme — all currently available on Balenciaga's website with a $950 price tag.

New slip-on behavior aside, the Balenciaga Triple S mule is still, well, very Triple S for the most part. The shoe preserves the traditional foam, mesh, and leather build, topped with the hiking boot-inspired laces, as seen on the trainers.

Not to mention, the Triple S mule boasts that overall thick look, including the unmistakable hulking three-layered sole. I mean, the Triple S was one of the early contributors of the dad shoe craze, which has yet to lose steam, by the way.

Balenciaga's Triple S isn't the only shoe to be mule'd recently. Though it didn't ditch it's backside necessarily, Balenciaga's Defender became a $1,050 clog, however.

The XL sneaker received the slip-on treatment, too, as part of the first wave of releases from the house after the 2022 ad scandal. Since then, the Demna-led house has quietly dropped pieces like those from its muddy Spring/Summer 2023 presentation (noodle-y scarfs and $80K bedazzled clogs, anyone?).

Leave it to Balenciaga to make already-wild footwear even wilder. Then again, what else can you expect from the brand behind $1,000 leather trash bags?

