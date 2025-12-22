Satisfy's Denim Running Shorts Make Sense, Actually

You could summarize Satisfy as a whole with its high-tech running shorts that look like washed-out and ripped-up denim. The French running label’s founder, Brice Partouche, is a skater and drummer who wanted a running wardrobe that matched his grungy style. So, Satisfy created “moth-bitten” T-shirts which are actually cleverly engineered for maximum running ventilation and now it's revived its ripped-up “denim” running shorts.

These skimpy “denim” running shorts, first released in June 2024, align so perfectly with Satisfy’s mission that they’ve not only become part of the brand’s “core” collection but have also been reissued in a new black color, though the faux jorts have such an washed-out appearance that grey is a more apt descriptor.

Despite their very realistic look, Satisfy’s $300 shorts are not cotton denim. Instead, they’re a clever act of illusion.

They’re made from PeaceShell, Satisfy’s patented four-way stretch and water-repellent recycled polyester twill that's made in Japan and digitally printed to look like well-worn denim, complete with scuffs and rips and metal rivets.

These shorts hit Satisfy's usual hard-to-find sweet spot of looks and utility. They may appear, bizarrely even, to be grungy denim but they perform like marathon-tier legwear.

Satisfy may have lead the charge but fellow indie running label Ciele recently created running shorts that not only look like denim but actually are denim, produced from a hemp-cotton blend.

And, currently, everyone from alpine label Moncler Grenoble to high-end sportswear brand Stone Island is focused on turning denim, normally the antithesis of a sportswear fabric, into a technical performance material. But while these hi-tech indigo-dyed fabrics reflect impressive innovation, they typically lack patina.

Partouche’s cultural background proposes that denim looks best when it’s ripped, torn, and scuffed. Naturally, he wants Satisfy's faux jorts to look the same, even if their wear and tear is digitally manufactured.

