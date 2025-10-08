Satisfy Devilishly Dragged Oakley's Saintly Running Shades Down to Earth (EXCLUSIVE)

Oakley’s ultimate performance eyewear model, the Stunt Devil, already has all the features needed for running roads. So, Parisian running label Satisfy didn't have to do much to make the Stunt Devil fit its high-performance, high-style trail-running needs.

“We saw the Stunt Devil’s potential for the trail,” Brice Partouche, founder of Satisfy, tells Highsnobiety. “The grip made sense, and adding the photochromic lens was our way of making it ready for every condition.”

The new lenses are extremely reactive, darkening in bright sunlight. This makes them ideal for desert jogs, for example, where Satisfy regularly tests its countercultural running gear.

And though Oakley's Stunt Devil is also a handsome devil, Satisfy was still compelled to interject with a stylistic intervention.

The sunglasses, dressed in matte black with Satisfy branding stamped in the middle of their oversized lenses, are noticeably more muted than Oakley's ordinary Stunt Devil shades, which tend toward the multi-colored Prizm lenses and neon-tinged frames typical of modern running gear.

For Satisfy and Oakley, who are now on their sixth collaboration, typical running gear is not the norm. Oakley's signature hi-tech glasses, from bizarre frog-inspired frames to fan-favorite ‘90s glasses, provide the foundation while Satisfy remakes them from the inside out.

The big difference this time is performance additions. It comes quite early in the Stunt Devil's life, too, as the shades are already at the technological forefront of Oakley’s offering, having only debuted in September.

As such, its inherent specs are hardly a slouch.

With the Stunt Devil, “we’ve engineered a fit system that stays locked in no matter the intensity,” says Veronica De La Rosa, senior eyewear designer at Oakley. “Our new Retention system is a breakthrough that redefines how eyewear moves with the athlete.”

Combine those ultra-grippy glasses with a water-repellent cap designed to reflect heat and a breathable bandana made of Japanese ripstop monomesh, all available October 10 via Oakley’s website, and you've got a collaboration on the cutting edge of outdoor activity.

