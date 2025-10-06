Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Having Mastered Functional Fabrics, Stone Island Researches Denim

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Stone Island
1 / 3

You can tell a lot about a Stone Island garment based on that badge buttoned to its left sleeve.

Is there green thread lining the rectangle-shaped badge? Then that’ll be from before the turn of the millennium. All dyed a single hue? That’s a badge from Stone Island’s camouflage-themed Ghost line. Got a laurel wreath embroidered into the middle? Then you’re looking at a 30th-anniversary collector's item.

Shop Stone Island
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The badge acts as a secret language, a code understood only by those in the know. And with the launch of Stone Island’s Denim Research line, that language has expanded its vocabulary.

Denim Research is an all-new division of Stone Island gear, arriving with its own distinct badge.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

To match the indigo-dyed denim it’s attached to, each item from Stone Island Denim Research comes with an indigo badge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

All the embroidery that is normally yellow on Stone Island’s classic compass patch is rendered dark indigo blue, ultimately making for a more subtle piece of branding. 

Stone Island appropriately headed to Japan to launch this new diffusion line, the country that makes the best denim in the world.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There, in Stone Island's Tokyo Aoyama store, you’ll find boxy 13.5oz denim jackets with a four-thread twill weave for added strength and loose-fitting jeans in raw selvedge denim.

Look closely at the materials, and you’ll find some of Stone Island’s typical technical trickery. Here, the luxury sportswear label has utilized its “Polypropylene Denim,” previously used in a one-off line from 2016 to make denim more lightweight, hard-wearing, and water-resistant. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though it's understandably a Japan-first proposition, Stone Island's researched denim goes global from October 16.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPMichigan Coat
$205.00
Available in:
SML
Timberland x HighsnobietyAuthentic 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe
$240.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Issey MiyakeColor Pleats Shorts
$415.00
Available in:
23

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Denim All Day: What Went Down at Mall of Denim
  • When Did Stone Island Start Putting the "Sport" In Sportswear?
  • This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
What To Read Next
  • Don't Underestimate the Toughness of Vans' GORE-TEX Sneaker
  • Bubblegum Pink Air Max Sneakers So Sweet You Can Almost Taste Them
  • The Bowling Alley Is the New Afterparty
  • Kiko Kostadinov Gone Wild
  • Having Mastered Functional Fabrics, Stone Island Researches Denim
  • New Balance's Lowkey Luxe, Highkey "Barefoot" Shoe Collab
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now