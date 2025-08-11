DIALLO's Sportswear Comes From the Heart (EXCLUSIVE)

DIALLO launched in 2023 as "new American luxury." Thus, its focus was on sportswear, the kind of clothes that nearly everyone is nearly always wearing. But DIALLO's specific focus was on high-end athletic-leaning apparel that looked good on players with more athletic builds.

In just two years, DIALLO has become your favorite player's favorite clothing brand, earning co-signs from sports' biggest and most stylish presences, ranging from Jalen Hurts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Every DIALLO offering looks inwards, responding to internal rather than external stimuli. And the third collection from Dex Robinson and Tyrod Taylor's red-hot brand gets to the core.

Titled "Act III: Echoes of Legacy," the new collection frames Black labor through DIALLO's sporty Americana lens. Crisp denim sets and rugged workwear silhouettes expound upon the imprint's typical oeuvre of reworked high school jerseys and polo shirts. It's a mix of refreshed hits from previous collections and new styles in nostalgically faded finishes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Or as Dex Robinson puts it, DIALLO is making "clothes rooted in real stories and real communities."

DIALLO 1 / 6

"But with this drop, we took the lessons from the first two and leveled up" Robinson adds. "The biggest shift was in intention. In the past, we knew the story we wanted to tell, but we weren't always deliberate about building content around that storytelling or putting ourselves out there."

That means "widening the playbook," as Robinson explains, to update the track jacket and tap into prep-ish collared shirts, a riff on the school uniform.

"It's familiar, but sharper, more intentional, and built to last," he says.

Given Robinson's relationship with a plethora of brands, including sportswear giant Nike — recall the stylist's furry Air Force 1 collaboration honoring his alma mater, Virginia Union University — you may be wondering if this new offering hides any high-profile collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"You'll have to wait and see," winks the DIALLO founders. "But we're excited about what's in store."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Well, for now, the wait is over. DIALLO Act III drops August 11 on the brand's website.

"This collection says, 'We know who we are,'" says cofounder Tyrod Taylor. "For us, it's about growth without losing the heart. That's where DIALLO is headed — deeper into the everyday lives of the people who wear us, with pieces that mean something when you put them on."

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty