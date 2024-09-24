Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Wannabe Assassins (or Olympics Shooters) Wear Dior SS25

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear collection was presumably an ode to sport. After all, artist and competitive archer Sofia Ginevra Giannì, known online as SAGG Napoli, was firing arrows throughout the entire shindig.

But the presentation's sporty buckles and black leather gloves looked a lot more like a stylish assassin's wardrobe.

Which, in turn, brings to mind viral 2024 Olympics shooter Kim Yeji, who's riding such a post-Games high that she's been tapped for acting gigs and modeling roles in quick succession.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior womenswear creative director, posited that the SS25 collection was another ode to the house's founder, whose mother Madelaine was one of the original horse girls.

But all the strappy jackets, slick leather shoulder bags, dark eyewear, and moody gowns gave the affair an edge of stylish danger, a sort of James Bond flair.

Chiuri's Dior is a critical and commercial success despite drawing digital sneers for being "boring," a critique so frequently lobbied that some critics have found need to outright defend Chiuri's work.

For my part, I'd agree that Chiuri's presentations are hardly the most anticipated moment of Paris Fashion Week.

The occasional pop feminism aside (still priced at $920, mind you), Chiuri's sometimes feels out of step with the overarching air of the industry. Whatever's happening at any given moment, Chiuri's collections rarely (if ever) join in.

And though I can't say that Dior SS25 is a triumph in upending that notion, it's at least got a bit more bite than the usual Chiuri outing, which is nice. The leather, the buckles, the edgy sportswear — there's a bit more personality here.

Not as much personality as Kim Yeji, mind you, but who could compare?

