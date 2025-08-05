To Prepare for Its Future, a Dior Flagship Looks to Its Past (EXCLUSIVE)

It's a new era for Dior. But before Jonathan Anderson's admirably clear vision for the house debuts early next year — celebrity kids notwithstanding — one of the lynchpin Dior flagship stores is undergoing its own transformation.

Open to the public from August 6, the Madison Avenue Dior store is born anew not in the vision of the future but the past. Well, maybe a bit of both.

The four-floor structure was reconceived by architect Peter Marino and marked by a handful of overt odes to Monsieur Dior himself.

Note the plants that sprout across the first floor, from the upcycled window displays created by Dior's in-house craftspeople to the fine jewelry cases, in homage to the gardens that Christian Dior tended in his spare time. Squirrel, owl, and hound-shaped sculptures dot display cases and pose next to fine wares, another insinuation of animal-loving Dior.

And a rainbow-hued Colorama display near a staircase condenses 75 years of Dior history into 485 miniature tchotchkes.

As far as modern Dior is concerned, though, it's all here.

Fragrances, high jewelry, womenswear, menswear, timepieces — several variations of bespoke suit and a rose gold Chiffre Rouge watch are exclusive to Dior Madison Avenue, in fact — and home goods are present in full. Actually, the home goods are available at the Dior Maison store located next door, the first standalone storefront of its kind.

But only Dior Madison Avenue features a spa, at least as far as American Dior boutiques are concerned.

Yes, the fourth floor of the new boutique is entirely dedicated to a Dior-themed spa kitted out with Dior bedding and cutting-edge wellness gizmos. Who says money can't buy happiness?

If Christian Dior is the maison's rock-solid past and Jonathan Anderson is its bright future, this is the contemporary Dior, the one that's always here and now: everything as a luxury, even and especially health.

