Custom Jonathan Anderson Dior for the World's Best-Dressed Toddlers

RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers are the only toddlers with enough clout to receive custom looks from the most anticipated show of the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

It's one of the many perks that come with being the children of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

The two brothers just stepped out wearing full Dior outfits from Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection as creative director of the French fashion house, not even a month after it was previewed in Paris.

Attending the Los Angeles premiere of the Smurfs movie, where their mother Rihanna is the voice of the character Smurfette, the duo showed up in smart-casual ensembles from Dior's freshly commenced Jonathan Anderson era.

Riot, who is one month away from his second birthday, had the first look of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection remade for his comparatively minute proportions. He wore a sculptural pair of oversized cargo shorts (inspired by Dior’s legendary Delft dress) paired with a green Donegal tweed blazer and a jabot-like neckpiece.

Meanwhile, RZA, the elder of the two, was decked out in cargo pants decorated with a silver chain and paired with a light pink shirt and tie combo.

And although mother Rihanna wore a custom Dior outfit to Anderson’s first show, she opted for a black Saint Laurent dress for this occasion.

Custom Dior looks aren’t easy to come by. The storied luxury fashion house reserves those for its most A-list of friends. And also, in some special cases, the children of its most A-list friends.

