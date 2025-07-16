Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume

Written by Donovan Barnett in Beauty

Dries Van Noten's fragrances just got the travel-sized treatment. But this isn’t your average TSA-friendly mini drop, these are objets d’art in motion.

There are two sets in total, each decked out in signature Dries Van Noten prints. The sets include three of Dries' most beloved scents, split into floral and woody themes.

The Floral trio — comprised of the fragrances Soie Malaquais, Fleur du Mal, and Vanille Camouflage — smells like silk sheets and sun-warmed skin.

These perfumes float between innocence and seduction, where animalic jasmine plays with velvet chestnut, green vanilla melts like ice cream on linen. Basically, this set smells like a summer stay at Hotel Il Pellicano.

Dries Van Noten
The Woody set? A little darker, a little weirder, and a lot sexier.

Rock the Myrrh is a spicy and resinous scent, like Christmas in July, Cannabis Patchouli smells like Berlin after midnight, and Crazy Basil is what an Italian G&T would smell like if it could flirt. Altogether, they lean less “woody cologne” and more Berlin lounge meets backyard herb garden.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

If you’ve ever gone down the rabbit hole of PerfumeTok, you’ve probably seen Dries come up. Its fragrances have quietly built a rep for bending expectations, designer-level polish with a niche sensibility. The fragrances layer basil and amber, vanilla and camo silk, chestnut and jasmine… combinations that shouldn’t work, but somehow do. 

And now they are ready to travel with you, dressed in Dries.

