Dyson's Top-Tier Headphones Deserve a Top-Tier Bag

It’s rare for a pair of headphones and their corresponding bag to be almost equally precision-engineered. However, most headphone bags aren’t made by an expert Japanese bagmaker like PORTER.

In a debut collaboration with Dyson, PORTER has created a navy blue crossbody bag designed to hold Dyson’s OnTrac™ headphones.

To create each bag, 77 components are assembled by the brand’s artisans in Japan. This includes a headphone holder attached to the side of the bag through a metal clasp so the headphones can hang securely from the side.

And we're not talking about any old headphones, but limited edition PORTER x Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in a matching navy blue color scheme with pops of orange and khaki. PORTER’s logo is engraved onto the side, featuring a porter (as in, the person who carries guests’ bags at a hotel) with OnTrac™ headphones worn around his shoulders.

The headphones and the bag come as a duo, releasing on December 4 at Dyson stores for €699.99. There are only 380 available.

Dyson’s headphones, featuring state-of-the-art gizmos like a 40mm 16-ohm neodymium speaker for optimum clarity on every note, aren’t the only piece of technology PORTER’s been making custom bags for lately.

Earlier this year, as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations, the Japanese label also created a backpack specifically designed for Leica cameras. Having spent almost a century perfecting its techy bags, PORTER's increasingly commingling with actual tech.

