Stone Island Melted Japan’s Fanciest Nylon Bags

Stone Island has a new invention. The relentlessly innovative Italian brand created a corrosion-dying nylon through a chemical process that strips color away to achieve a unique pigmentation through forced decomposition. And it found the perfect opportunity to test its new creation in Japan’s finest nylon bags.

Two weeks after launching its first corrosion-dyed nylon clothing, Stone Island collaborated with Japanese luggage label PORTER to create beautifully corrosion-dyed bags.

PORTER’s signature industrial-grade bags, made from its sturdy bonded nylon material, were individually hand-sprayed with Stone Island’s color-corroding potion to develop a distinct patina.

This is highly innovative stuff. Corrosion-dyeing is typically reserved for natural fabrics hardy enough to withstand the process, but Stone Island’s fabric wizards have developed a technique that doesn’t damage finer nylon yarns.

The final looks speak for themselves.

The satin nylon fabric appears almost iridescent, a medley of fluid green and black shapes splashed across teal blue bags. It’s a neat effect, though perhaps best demonstrated on the corresponding collaborative parka jackets and cargo pants that release as part of the full collection on November 13, as their bigger surface area allows for more variations in color.

For Stone Island, this kind of techy eccentricity is second nature, the high-end sportswear label’s inventions include the first-ever thermosensitive jacket that changes color according to temperature. But for PORTER, the 90-year-old cult bagmaker’s offerings typically stick to neutral tonal shades like its signature military green, a reference to the MA-1 bomber jackets that inspired their make.

And, like a well-loved bomber jacket, Stone Island’s Porter bags look much better worn down.

