Creating the Ultimate Camera Bag Takes Years

A camera as expertly engineered and painstakingly produced as a Leica deserves a bag of the same quality. That’s where Porter steps in.

For the 100th anniversary of the original Leica I camera and the 90th anniversary of Porter’s parent company, Yoshida & Co., the two set out to build the ultimate modular, sturdy, and unfussy camera bag. It took four years of development to get the design right.

Each bag in the set — a backpack, camera case, and pouch — is finished in matte black nylon with a waterproofed leather base built to handle rain and travel. Inside, it opens to Leica's signature red hue, with a brushed lining to protect the camera and lenses. Every piece carries dual anniversary tags and that unmistakable Porter sense of order.

Porter/Leica 1 / 5

If you’ve ever traveled with a camera, you know peace of mind comes from one thing: keeping it safe. Especially if that camera happens to be a Leica.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Before Leica, cameras were bulky, awkward boxes. Then this small German company made one you could actually move with, a camera that let photographers chase life instead of waiting for it.

Leica's I model especially became a quiet status symbol. You’d spot one in Stanley Kubrick’s hands on set, with Andy Warhol at Studio 54, or in Drake’s studio next to a mic.

While working in different mediums, Porter and Leica are connected by the same commitment to precision. Leica’s comes through metal and glass, Porter’s through nylon and hardware.

Over the past century, Porter has mastered the balance between utility and beauty, turning everyday carry into something quietly collectible. Every detail has intent, from the weight of the zippers to the pull of the straps and the way the nylon folds instead of creases.

Porter/Leica 1 / 7

This collaboration, limited to 100 pieces and launching October 18 via Yoshida & Co., reflects their shared approach to design.

Leica builds tools for seeing. Porter builds tools for carrying. Both create objects that have stood the test of time.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.