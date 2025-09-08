Ancient Bagmaking Craft, Refined & Redefined

In its quest for bagmaking supremacy, Porter-Yoshida & co. has launched over 130 diffusion lines that each specialize in a different kind of bagmaking craft. But there’s always time to add another to the list.

Newly launched "Filament" is technically a sub-label of an existing Porter-Yoshida & co. sub-label, however, one that refines heritage.

Founded by Porter-Yoshida & co. in 1983, Luggage Label creates bags under the motto of making “old wisdom new.” And its Filament line upholds that sentiment by recontextualizing ancient Japanese craft.

Filament’s focus is on natural materials, specifically bamboo. Bamboo grows across Asia but it has a particularly deep history in Japan, where it's filled forests and shaped tools since ancient times.

It’s even central to the oldest surviving Japanese story, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, written in the late 9th or early 10th century.

Porter-Yoshida's Filament imprint debuts with a trio of bags that includes two differently shaped tote bags and a shoulder bag that can also be worn as a tote.

Each of the three bags, available in either black or light beige, follows the same recipe: a thick canvas body, soft leather handles, and a tempered bamboo handle. All three bags are available now on Yoshida & Co.’s website, retailing for between ¥100,100 and ¥104,500 (that’s between $670 and $710).

Though best known for its line of nylon military-inspired Porter bags, this move to natural materials and ancient make aligns with other recent Porter-Yoshida & co. projects.

The bagmaker is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year by launching its Porter-Yoshida & Co. bags in the world's first mass-produced 100% plant-based nylon. Plus, it recently linked up with Parisian creative and outspoken synthetic-fabric despiser Ramdane Touhami to launch a range of canvas PORTER bags.

Porter-Yoshida & co. might be 90 years young but it's never late to learn new tricks.

