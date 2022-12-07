Clarks Originals' Wallabees Get to Hoppin' Around END.

Brand: END. x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee "Artisan Craft"

Release Date: December 9

Price: $169

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: END.'s work rate is certainly worthy of recognition. Operating within the retail space is a nightmare all of its own, but maintaining such a heavy release schedule of collaborations at the same time is an achievement worthy of praise.

Not only has END. ensured that its growing community, which now spans across Europe and America, is kept busy with frequent product drops, it's also ensured that these deliveries come complete with industry-leading storytelling and visual treatments.

From its recent bowling-themed collaboration with BAPE to food-fight-ready team-ups with Saucony and a Needles collection centered around a casino, END. certainly likes to have fun with its co-crafted projects.

Next in line for a revamp is Clarks Originals. Similar to END., Clarks Originals likes to sew an element of fun and storytelling into many of its releases, making the pair a perfect match. On this occasion, "Artisan Craft" is the theme, serving a two-piece set of Wallabees decked out in a selection of buttery fabrications in easy-wearing palettes.

The collection lands as a sequel to the pair's wildly successful "Artisan Craft" pack from 2020 – collectors welcome.

