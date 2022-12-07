Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Clarks Originals' Wallabees Get to Hoppin' Around END.

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
END.
1 / 6

Brand: END. x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee "Artisan Craft"

Release Date: December 9

Price: $169

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: END.'s work rate is certainly worthy of recognition. Operating within the retail space is a nightmare all of its own, but maintaining such a heavy release schedule of collaborations at the same time is an achievement worthy of praise.

Not only has END. ensured that its growing community, which now spans across Europe and America, is kept busy with frequent product drops, it's also ensured that these deliveries come complete with industry-leading storytelling and visual treatments.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From its recent bowling-themed collaboration with BAPE to food-fight-ready team-ups with Saucony and a Needles collection centered around a casino, END. certainly likes to have fun with its co-crafted projects.

Next in line for a revamp is Clarks Originals. Similar to END., Clarks Originals likes to sew an element of fun and storytelling into many of its releases, making the pair a perfect match. On this occasion, "Artisan Craft" is the theme, serving a two-piece set of Wallabees decked out in a selection of buttery fabrications in easy-wearing palettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collection lands as a sequel to the pair's wildly successful "Artisan Craft" pack from 2020 – collectors welcome.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
  • Weaving Supremely Textured Intricacy Into a Pair of Not-So-Ordinary Clarks
  • Beautifully Woven Clarks Are Back on the Menu, Finally
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now