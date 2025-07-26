Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Evan Kinori is back making pieces for Evan Kinori. This time, the designer has linked up with frequent collaborator AMIACALVA for the bag of his dreams.

The pairing has yet again combined their geniuses for a new collaborative daily helmet bag and backpack.

Shop SSENSE New Arrivals

"I want a bag that can handle abuse and serve just as well carrying a sweater and a laptop or being stuffed to the max as a weekender," Kinori says.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That explains why the helmet bag is his personal favorite from the drop. It's a versatile shoulder bag that can be used for daily commutes or even a quick day trip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's roomy enough to fit a folded top and trousers as well as the essentials like your passport and wallet. The bag also features a laptop sleeve in case you need to send off a quick email while out of office.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

AMIACALVA is renowned for crafting exceptionally fine, long-lasting bags using high-quality materials and passed-down techniques. These pieces are designed to last, checking another box for Kinori's quest for the perfect bag.

Kinori may design for himself, but he doesn't gatekeep the brand's trusty utility jackets and good fleece. In fact, the Kendrick Lamar-approved label is sharing the new AMIACALVA collaboration with the rest of the world.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They launched (and sold out) on the brand's website. But the label also dropped them in-store in case any fans wanted to pop by the San Francisco spot to see for themselves.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
LXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Dries Van Noten’s Brilliantly Sleek Sneaker, Simplified
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Fancy People Want Good Clothes Too
  • Bowling Bag Mania Strikes Luxury
  • 10 Years Later, Evan Kinori Is Still Designing for Evan Kinori
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form
  • The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams
  • This Is the Future of Frank Ocean’s Jewelry Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
  • One of Fashion's Foremost Geniuses Goes Solo (Again)
  • The New Season's Most Stylish Football Kits Are Beautifully Understated
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now