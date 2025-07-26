The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams

Evan Kinori is back making pieces for Evan Kinori. This time, the designer has linked up with frequent collaborator AMIACALVA for the bag of his dreams.

The pairing has yet again combined their geniuses for a new collaborative daily helmet bag and backpack.

"I want a bag that can handle abuse and serve just as well carrying a sweater and a laptop or being stuffed to the max as a weekender," Kinori says.

That explains why the helmet bag is his personal favorite from the drop. It's a versatile shoulder bag that can be used for daily commutes or even a quick day trip.

It's roomy enough to fit a folded top and trousers as well as the essentials like your passport and wallet. The bag also features a laptop sleeve in case you need to send off a quick email while out of office.

AMIACALVA is renowned for crafting exceptionally fine, long-lasting bags using high-quality materials and passed-down techniques. These pieces are designed to last, checking another box for Kinori's quest for the perfect bag.

Kinori may design for himself, but he doesn't gatekeep the brand's trusty utility jackets and good fleece. In fact, the Kendrick Lamar-approved label is sharing the new AMIACALVA collaboration with the rest of the world.

They launched (and sold out) on the brand's website. But the label also dropped them in-store in case any fans wanted to pop by the San Francisco spot to see for themselves.

