Kendrick Lamar Just Can't Stop Dressin'

Words By Morgan Smith

Fashion month is long over, but Kendrick Lamar is still out here dressin'.

Before taking the stage at Lollapalooza, the award-winning musician hit the Paris streets to do a little shopping — and getting yet another effortless 'fit off in the same breath.

Fresh out of the CELINE flagship store, Kendrick stepped out in a grey button-up shirt layered over a simple white tee, paired with some wide-leg khakis and brown dress shoes (we're assuming they're from Kendrick's favorite designer, Martine Rose).

Accessories-wise, Kendrick flexed an Acne Studios bedazzled baseball cap up top, with one of Story MFG's crocheted Stash bag slung across his body.

And from the looks of it, the Stash bag stashed very little for the musician (that is to say, it looked relatively empty). Nonetheless, Kendrick's flex was achieved. Consider the 'fit gotten off but good.

There's just something about Paris that evokes the stylishness in folks, Kendrick Lamar included. In the French fashion capital for Chanel's June 2023 couture show, we were blessed with Kendrick's oh-so-perfect >Chanel womenswear 'fit, for instance.

Even outside the city of lights, though, Kendrick's can't stop dressin'. More Chanel. Bottega Veneta for shows. Loads of Martine Rose co-signs. Constant big-time style bangers.

Just check Kendrick's finsta for the goods, from ultra-cuffed jeans to niche Californian designer Evan Kinori.

With each new 'fit, Kendrick continues proving his best-dressed (moving forward) status. And to be honest, he's building a solid case for himself, stylewise.

As if it wasn't already enough for this dude to be top of the heap musically, he's gotta shut everyone else out of the fashion game, too. Hey, hate the player, not the game.

