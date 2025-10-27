Why This Glow-In-The-Dark Trail Shoe Is “Legendary”

Colombian singer Salomón Villada Hoyos, better known as Feid or Ferxxo, is one of reggaeton’s defining voices. He also happens to be a devoted Salomon fan.

The musician is often spotted in a custom pair of electric green XT-Pathway 2 sneakers that he co-designed with the French trail brand.

"I’ve worn Salomons my whole life, so to see my character and the Ferxxo green come to life on the shoe… the whole thing is crazy,” he recently told Highsnobiety. "Plus, my name is Salomón. The Salomón x Salomon is legendary.”

“Ferxxo Green,” is the official name for the shoe's vibrant color, a patented Pantone shade created by the Latin Grammy award winner himself. Naturally, the model’s official name is Salomon XT-Pathway 2 Ferxxo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Personal iconography from Feid’s own journey runs throughout the design. A sun, a moon, and a ghost appear as charms attached to the XT-Pathway’s signature elastic laces. A woven FXXOMOR tag on the upper and a cartoon motif on the tongue complete the expressive, limited-edition shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Plus, the Ferxxo Green glows in the dark, thanks to fluorescent technology. "We made sure to really make this shoe stand out,” he continued in our recent interview.

Much like the core XT-Pathway line, the Ferxxo version comes loaded with trail-ready performance features. Feid, an avid runner, often wears them during his high-octane live shows, once even breaking a Guinness World Record for covering six miles on stage during a single concert.

Retailing for around $140, the XT-Pathway 2 Ferxxo is available now from Salomon's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.