Salomon's New XT-Pathways Are Sleek AF 

If you’ve been wary of hopping onto the Salomon train, the brand’s XT-Pathway sneakers are an easy entry point: Sleek and unisex, they're accessible to anyone looking for a solid everyday sneaker. Even better? They're arriving in two new colorways.

Don't expect the neon yellow Salomon sneakers your dad (or, say, Bradley Cooper) might wear. Instead, the new “Glacial Grey” XT-Pathways, accented with red detailing, are pure cool, full stop. Not dadcore cool, just... cool.

Another new colorway in gold and silver is equally modern and to be honest, reminiscent of the Asics GT 160 — though Salomon's take is a little cleaner looking overall.

These Salomon XT-Pathways, exclusive to Beauty & Youth United Arrows, are part of the Salomon's fashion-forward Sportstyle sub-label, once known only to outdoor gear-heads. With Salomon's 2024 Super Bowl ad and its continued release of additions like these new XT-Pathways, the brand's performance-focused footwear has begun attracting a new set of customers: sneakerheads.

Alex van Oostrum, the global marketing manager of Salomon Sportstyle, told Highsnobiety earlier this year that the brand is (obviously) pleased with how it has been received by people who appreciate its footwear's look and feel, versus its functionality. (Salomons have quickly morphed from mountain trail wear to streetwear.)

"Certainly on a brand level, we are very much aware of who is wearing our product, but ‘hype’ is maybe not the word we’d use," he said. "It’s more validation.”