Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon's New XT-Pathways Are Sleek AF 

Written by Karen Fratti in Sneakers

If you’ve been wary of hopping onto the Salomon train, the brand’s XT-Pathway sneakers are an easy entry point: Sleek and unisex, they're accessible to anyone looking for a solid everyday sneaker. Even better? They're arriving in two new colorways.

Don't expect the neon yellow Salomon sneakers your dad (or, say, Bradley Cooper) might wear. Instead, the new “Glacial Grey” XT-Pathways, accented with red detailing, are pure cool, full stop. Not dadcore cool, just... cool.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Another new colorway in gold and silver is equally modern and to be honest, reminiscent of the Asics GT 160 — though Salomon's take is a little cleaner looking overall. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These Salomon XT-Pathways, exclusive to Beauty & Youth United Arrows, are part of the Salomon's fashion-forward Sportstyle sub-label, once known only to outdoor gear-heads. With Salomon's 2024 Super Bowl ad and its continued release of additions like these new XT-Pathways, the brand's performance-focused footwear has begun attracting a new set of customers: sneakerheads.

Alex van Oostrum, the global marketing manager of Salomon Sportstyle, told Highsnobiety earlier this year that the brand is (obviously) pleased with how it has been received by people who appreciate its footwear's look and feel, versus its functionality. (Salomons have quickly morphed from mountain trail wear to streetwear.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Certainly on a brand level, we are very much aware of who is wearing our product, but ‘hype’ is maybe not the word we’d use," he said. "It’s more validation.”

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
norda001 RZ M Magma
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
And WanderYu Nagaba Printed T White
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stockholm Surfboard ClubPac Cap Ecru
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Karen Fratti
ContributorKaren brings expertise for subjects as disparate as celebrity updates, entertainment news, and car culture.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Famous Sneaker-Loafer Evolves, Again
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Why Is Every New Sneaker a Sandal? And Why Are They Awesome?
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases
  • If Sandy Liang & Salomon Once Epitomized Girlcore, Their New Shoe Is Full-on Momcore
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now