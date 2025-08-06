Soccer Uniforms If Rihanna Was Head Coach (EXCLUSIVE)

FENTY X PUMA's latest drop is best summed up as soccer if Rihanna were the head coach.

The latest collection features classic football gear with bad gal-coded twists. Picture oversized drill tops emblazoned with co-branding, silky purple jerseys, and velvety track pieces.

That's precisely what the two minds cooked up. Rihanna and PUMA have also brought back its Avanti LS sneaker, an even flatter version of the debut model, in new black and purple colorways. It's joined by the FENTY x PUMA Cat Cleat, perhaps the wildest soccer-fied flip-flop to ever exist.

FENTY x PUMA also prepared an embellished baby tee, a teeny-tiny bowler-style bag, and a silky patterned headscarf.

FENTY x PUMA's newest collection drops on PUMA's website on August 6 at 10AM. The collection will then release on August 7 at other stores.

It's the most complete drop from the collab since their reunion, offering a full uniform for fans who want to be covered in head-to-toe FENTY x PUMA.

Rihanna and PUMA delivered shoes, clothes, and accessories the first time around, too. With the latest, the two are picking up where they left off, minus the massive runway presentations.

Hopefully, there are plans to bring those back, too.

