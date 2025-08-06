Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Soccer Uniforms If Rihanna Was Head Coach (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
PUMA
FENTY X PUMA's latest drop is best summed up as soccer if Rihanna were the head coach.

The latest collection features classic football gear with bad gal-coded twists. Picture oversized drill tops emblazoned with co-branding, silky purple jerseys, and velvety track pieces.

That's precisely what the two minds cooked up. Rihanna and PUMA have also brought back its Avanti LS sneaker, an even flatter version of the debut model, in new black and purple colorways. It's joined by the FENTY x PUMA Cat Cleat, perhaps the wildest soccer-fied flip-flop to ever exist.

FENTY x PUMA also prepared an embellished baby tee, a teeny-tiny bowler-style bag, and a silky patterned headscarf.

FENTY x PUMA's newest collection drops on PUMA's website on August 6 at 10AM. The collection will then release on August 7 at other stores.

PUMA
It's the most complete drop from the collab since their reunion, offering a full uniform for fans who want to be covered in head-to-toe FENTY x PUMA.

Rihanna and PUMA delivered shoes, clothes, and accessories the first time around, too. With the latest, the two are picking up where they left off, minus the massive runway presentations.

Hopefully, there are plans to bring those back, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
