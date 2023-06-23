Footpatrol x Clarks Originals Deserves a Reload

When dealing with grime royalty, Skepta, JME, Frisco, and so on, best believe a reload is always on the cards. That being said, Footpatrol's new two-piece collection with Clarks Originals deserves a reload of its own. Why? It's fronted by the one and only D Double E.

For context, a reload in grime (a genre of music birthed in London) is when the DJ spins back the track after the MC delivers a hard-hitting bar, the type that leaves you thinking, "Nah, nah, nah, what did he just say!?"

Clarks Originals

The culture of grime, with its London heritage and Jamaican roots, is deeply ingrained in the sonic landscape of the UK and, as such, presents itself through various artistic and cultural mediums across the nation.

Its pioneers are well respected, making D Double E a natural choice to front the new campaign for Footpatrol's (a beloved UK sneaker imprint) latest team-up with Clarks Originals on a two-piece selection of footwear.

Working together to present unique takes on the Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek Cup, Footpatrol and Clarks Originals have set their collective sights on the tranquillity of Japanese zen gardens, cherry-picking inspired elements to deliver two sophisticated additions to the extensive Clarks Originals arsenal.

Both silhouettes are dressed in deep grey suede, with flowing pattern work presenting itself across the surface of both, elevating the level of detail on offer. In completing the look to a natural, characteristic standard, Clarks Originals finishes each with a crepe sole.

Clarks Originals

You'll find both pairs of shoes in the Footpatrol x Clarks Originals collection online and in-stores on June 29.