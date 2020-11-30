Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
There's an Extra 15% Off This Fire Sneaker Sale Right Now

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

We love collaboration sneakers. We love general-release sneakers. We love all sneakers, but what really gets us going is a range of collaborations, general-releases, and exclusive pieces with up to 60 percent discount plus an extra 15 percent last-chance discount. That means sneakers as low as 30 bucks in the Footshop Black Friday sale.

Prague’s premier sneaker and apparel location, Footshop is slashing prices over the Black Friday period which leaves you with enough time to bag a few gems for yourself and maybe your loved ones in time for the holidays. Whether they’re into the classics like Vans and Converse, or new-age icons like A-COLD-WALL* and Heron Preston, cop their Christmas gift here.

The details

What: Extra 15 percent off sale items When: For a limited time Code: Click here to shop the sale and enter code 'BLACK15' at checkout

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

