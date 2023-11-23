The Black Friday Deals You Actually Want to Shop

We love Black Friday for more than just the sales. Obviously, watching the prices drop on some of 2023's best pieces is great, but we also know that when the shopping weekend arrives it means that the holiday season is here.

While some sale days are for you and only you, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to not only treat yourself but bag some goodies for your loved ones, too.

With so many brands and retailers offering up Black Friday fashion deals over the period and Black Friday ads popping up left, right, and center, it can be hard to know where to begin (or where to finish). We've done the legwork for you and rounded up the cream of the crop.

From luxury fashion to sneakers and classic sportswear, you should have no trouble ticking off all your seasonal shopping tasks with the help of this list. As the week progresses, be sure to check back in for more sales added as soon as they begin.

Shop the best Black Friday fashion deals below.

Harvey Nichols

What's the deal? 30 percent off Axel Arigato, Lanvin, Missoni, and more

adidas

What's the deal? Up to 70 percent off Samba, Forum, Ultraboost, and more

SSENSE

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off Stüssy, Salomon, Nike, and more

MATCHESFASHION

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off C.P. Company, Rohe, Balenciaga, and more

Browns

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off Ahluwalia, JW Anderson, Rhude, and more

New Balance

What's the deal? Up to 40 percent off Fresh Foam, 550, 990, and more

The Outnet

What's the deal? Extra 25 percent off reduced Barbour, Heron Preston, Acne Studios, and more with code 'BLACKFRIDAY'

Luisaviaroma

What's the deal? 40 percent off all full-price items including COMME des GARÇONS, Dickies, Needles, and more with code 'BF40'

Urban Outfitters

What's the deal? Take 30 percent off ASICS, New Balance, Converse, and more

MR PORTER

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off A Kind of Guise, Wales Bonner, BEAMS Plus, and more

StockX

What's the deal? Prizes with every single purchase from November 24

NIKE

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off. Nike members get 25% off full price styles with code START23

Citizen

What's the deal? Up to 40 percent off. Take an additional 15 percent off over Cyber Weekend

