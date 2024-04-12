Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Bode's Nike Clothes Are Just as Good as Its Retro Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Bode's Nike Astro Grabbers may be the main star of its long-awaited collaboration, but admittedly, the clothes are looking just as good.

Wait, Bode x Nike has clothes? You bet'cha. Early murmurs spoke of Bode and Nike offering retro sneakers and apparel options. There have been many teases of Bode's throwback Nike shoes, but details regarding the clothes have been pretty hush-hush. Well, until now.

In a new reveal, Bode and Nike present the best looks yet at their collaborative clothes, which looked plucked from a 1970s gym.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Old-school running shorts rested well above the knee, readying fans for a summer of Paul Mescal and Donald Glover energy (ICYMI: they're the kings of tiny shorts). 70s-style Manhattan and Cape Cod jerseys mingled with embellished athletic tanks, adorned with dainty bows and nostalgic sporty pins.

Nike
1 / 10

Finally, light warm-up trousers, coach jackets, and snug Swoosh-branded leggings top off the Bode x Nike clothing offering. Fans can expected the full delivery, including the Astro Grabber sneakers, on April 18 on Bode's website. A second launch will go down on Nike's SNKRS app on May 1.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bode's Nike Astro Grabber sneakers wear similar vintage-style trinkets like baseball and tennis charms, reiterating the collaborative spirit of Bode's vintage tastes and Nike's sportswear roots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Again, we've been treated to plenty of sneak peeks at Bode's Nike sneakers since their star moment in Bode's FW24 preview.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The anticipation has only grown as famous personalities like Reneé Rapp and Kaia Gerber have been seen laced up in these soon-to-be-released sneakers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Nike ACG Is Lighter Than Your Lightest Jacket, Warmer Than Your Puffiest Puffer
  • After the Reign of Neutrals, Color Is King Again
  • Public School Says Its Nikes "Are a Metaphor" for Its Comeback (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The 26 Best Sportswear Brands in the World
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now