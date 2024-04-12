Bode's Nike Clothes Are Just as Good as Its Retro Sneakers

Bode's Nike Astro Grabbers may be the main star of its long-awaited collaboration, but admittedly, the clothes are looking just as good.

Wait, Bode x Nike has clothes? You bet'cha. Early murmurs spoke of Bode and Nike offering retro sneakers and apparel options. There have been many teases of Bode's throwback Nike shoes, but details regarding the clothes have been pretty hush-hush. Well, until now.

In a new reveal, Bode and Nike present the best looks yet at their collaborative clothes, which looked plucked from a 1970s gym.

Old-school running shorts rested well above the knee, readying fans for a summer of Paul Mescal and Donald Glover energy (ICYMI: they're the kings of tiny shorts). 70s-style Manhattan and Cape Cod jerseys mingled with embellished athletic tanks, adorned with dainty bows and nostalgic sporty pins.

Nike 1 / 10

Finally, light warm-up trousers, coach jackets, and snug Swoosh-branded leggings top off the Bode x Nike clothing offering. Fans can expected the full delivery, including the Astro Grabber sneakers, on April 18 on Bode's website. A second launch will go down on Nike's SNKRS app on May 1.

Bode's Nike Astro Grabber sneakers wear similar vintage-style trinkets like baseball and tennis charms, reiterating the collaborative spirit of Bode's vintage tastes and Nike's sportswear roots.

Again, we've been treated to plenty of sneak peeks at Bode's Nike sneakers since their star moment in Bode's FW24 preview.

The anticipation has only grown as famous personalities like Reneé Rapp and Kaia Gerber have been seen laced up in these soon-to-be-released sneakers.