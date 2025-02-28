If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
If you’re familiar with Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster’s previous work, then you’ll know you’re about to be hit with space-age looking spectacles. The duo has a history of taking eyewear to other-worldly places, and its new collection is as sci-fi as ever.
For their third collaboration, Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster have 20 eyewear designs on offer (8 sunglasses and 12 optical frames) that range from huge mirrored creations to dainty, thin-framed glasses.
The collection really does go from one extreme to the other, a product of the “classicism-meets-futurism narrative” the brands are exploring.
The most futuristic pair of glasses appear to be one long sheet of mirrored material that molds around the wearer’s face and is decorated with Margiela’s signature four-stitch motif. They tie in pretty closely with what Gentle Monster calls “cybercore” in a press release.
Then, there are more classic rectangle-shaped acetate glasses and recognisable thin silver frames. There is also a range of burgundy red frames made from leather — a surprising material choice but a more muted example of experimentation when compared with some of the futuristic designs available.
The full array of eyewear is arriving on March 6 and will be available from both brand’s stores. Once again, the Paris-based fashion house and Korean eyewear provocateur deliver eyewear for the future (along with a few options for us everyday, 21st-century folk).