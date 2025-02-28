Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
If you’re familiar with Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster’s previous work, then you’ll know you’re about to be hit with space-age looking spectacles. The duo has a history of taking eyewear to other-worldly places, and its new collection is as sci-fi as ever.

For their third collaboration, Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster have 20 eyewear designs on offer (8 sunglasses and 12 optical frames) that range from huge mirrored creations to dainty, thin-framed glasses.

The collection really does go from one extreme to the other, a product of the “classicism-meets-futurism narrative” the brands are exploring

Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
The most futuristic pair of glasses appear to be one long sheet of mirrored material that molds around the wearer’s face and is decorated with Margiela’s signature four-stitch motif. They tie in pretty closely with what Gentle Monster calls “cybercore” in a press release.

Then, there are more classic rectangle-shaped acetate glasses and recognisable thin silver frames. There is also a range of burgundy red frames made from leather — a surprising material choice but a more muted example of experimentation when compared with some of the futuristic designs available.

The full array of eyewear is arriving on March 6 and will be available from both brand’s stores. Once again, the Paris-based fashion house and Korean eyewear provocateur deliver eyewear for the future (along with a few options for us everyday, 21st-century folk).

