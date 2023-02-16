Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster Is a Creature Feature

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
margiela-gentle-monster-sunglasses (1)
Maison Margiela
1 / 7

From tabi boots to flip phones, Maison Margiela's accessory game is impossible to top. Next up, sunglasses courtesy of Korean eyewear wunderkind Gentle Monster.

First seen as part of Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2022 collection, the collaborative shades it designed with Gentle Monster are as inventive as anything you'd expect from the house that Martin built.

The 11 distinct sunglasses run the stylistic gamut from borderline conventional to otherworldly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Design inspirations include butterflies and "creatures," according to a press release, which becomes clear when you behold the sunglasses' otherworldly shapes.

Not that the collection is entirely unfamiliar, necessarily: staple Margiela cues are present, including the instantly-recognizable four-bar stitch, "8" logo (more on this later), and mutable properties: Margiela encourages wearing the aviator-style MM003 sunglasses as a "headband or tiara," for instance.

There's also a printed number "8," the signifier of Margiela's eyewear collection that debuted in 2008 with L'Incognito shades that imitated the crossed-out eyes of old Margiela lookbooks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Margiela's Gentle Monster eyewear also comes packaged in a hand-stitched matelassé quilt package, indicative of the label's signature Glam Slam bags.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Released on February 28 through Gentle Monster and Margiela's retail outposts, the collaboration was first teased on February 1.

This makes Gentle Monster only Margiela's second eyewear collaborator, following the Italian label's debut partnership with Mykita, which began nearly a decade ago.

In comparison to the Mykita deigns, Margiela & Gentle Monster's sunglasses are chunkier, quirkier, sportier.

The branding is more visible even while the designs are decidedly more contemporary, channeling a sense of youthful exuberance akin to the current vibe at sibling label MM6 Maison Margiela.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No surprise there: creative director John Galliano has made it clear that his vision for Margiela is all about the here and now.

Maison Margiela
1 / 10

Not that historic Margiela codes have been forsaken, just that Galliano is always looking ahead. And, thanks to Gentle Monster, it's never been easier for Galliano to look ahead and look good simultaneously.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
ALESSI3909 KETTLE BY VIRGIL ABLOH SECURITIES FOR ALESSI
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
ByredoFC Apocalyptic 240g
$70.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
Acne StudiosChecked Logo Print Scarf Brown/Beige
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
  • 2024 Saw Huge Creative Director Reshuffles, but 2025 Is When the Fun Begins
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now