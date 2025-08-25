Unexpected Beauty From a Shoe for Postmen

At the hands of footwear repair and design studio Goods & Services, the Red Wing Postman Oxford shoe has gone from classic to quite classy. The expert cobblers are bringing out a modern-day reimagination of the once-retired, 1950s Red Wing model.

Unlike its contemporary successor, the Postman 101, this classic Oxford shoe features a hand-cut vegetable-tanned removable leather kiltie, upping the dressiness of these newly rugged lace-ups.

Plus, thanks to added Vibram 132 lug soles, the Postman Oxfords are now as dapper as they are tough. Though they were already pretty dapper.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2019, Goods & Services has had made the most fun of frankenstein'd of sneaker, loafer, and work boot elements in the vein of crafty predecessors like RECOUTURE.

Through its custom guerrilla creations of Nike or adidas shoes, which it remakes in the image of patent leather derbies, or running-shoe-soled Birkenstock mules, Goods & Services has set itself at the forefront of a new era of bespoke footwear.

Red Wing Heritage, on the other hand, has been banking on the business of proper collaborations as of late, including luxurious pair-ups with the likes of Fendi and Engineered Garments released earlier this year.

“We’re known for applying traditional shoemaking and repair techniques to unexpected shoes, and the Postman felt like a perfect shoe for us,” said Rory Fortune, Goods & Services founder. “When most people think of Red Wing Heritage, they naturally go to Iron Rangers or Moc Toes but I believe the Postman 101 is such an underrated shoe given its historical legacy, design, and craftsmanship.”

The Red Wing Postman, true to its name, was designed as a daily driver for American post-office workers, who'd lace the sturdy black shoe up on their mail-delivering routes. Nowadays, the Postman has enjoyed a modest second life as a still-utilitarian but more menswear-y go-to.

Priced at nearly $400 a pair, Goods & Services' Red Wings are available for pre-order before orders ship in early October. Such is the cost, both in terms of money and time, of handmade shoes.

