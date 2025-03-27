Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Perfect Grammicci Pants, According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi

Written by Tom Barker in Style

An American rock climbing label meets a Japanese punk fashion pioneer and a Tokyo-based Military-inspired fashion brand. That is, on paper, what nonnative x GRAMICCI x UNDERCOVER is. 

And the attention of this three-part collaboration is fixated on one party's favorite trousers. Jun Takahashi, the mastermind behind UNDERCOVER, has an affinity for Grammici and nonnative’s collaborative Climber Easy Pants model.  

Shop Undercover
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to UNDERCOVER’s website (and the often unreliable services of Google Translate), Takahashi is especially fond of the “slightly slim silhouette” of the pants, and they are a “favorite model” of his. So, he’s recreated them through his own lens.

The pants in question come with an integrated adjustable belt, meta hardware for hanging a carabiner from, and cinch cords at the bottom. It’s all pretty function-first stuff, except for the fabric.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In this limited edition release, the pants are offered in a lightweight linen sourced from Europe and dyed in small batches in Japan. Not the most hard-wearing for climbers, but wonderfully breezy in the summer months.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Releasing on March 29 at UNDERCOVER and nonnative stores, the pants also arrive with matching baggy Grammicci shorts and studded sandals in collaboration with rig, a Japanese recovery sandal brand.

Recovery sandals and linen pants... if nothing else, nonnative and UNDERCOVER's summer capsule promises comfort.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséPolo Shirt Basics
$350.00
Available in:
23
adidasTokyo Decon W
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RierPopeline Bermuda Shorts
$725.00
Available in:
SL

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • UG Is UNDERCOVER Clothes at GU Prices (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • A Great, British Subcultural Story — As Told by UNDERCOVER
    • Style
  • Levi's Rebirthed UNDERCOVER Grails in Denim & on Flea
    • Style
  • Join the Dark Side: Designers Who Pioneered Dark Fashion
    • Style
  • UNDERCOVER & The North Face's Off-Road Shoe Has Military-Grade Strength
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
    • Sneakers
  • Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback
    • Style
  • Meet the New Shoes: Socks
    • Sneakers
  • A British-Flavored All-Terrain Mule Straight Outta the '90s
    • Sneakers
  • How DKNY Became Gen Z’s Vintage Obsession
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Cult Designer Verdy Steps up for Guess Jeans
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now