The Perfect Grammicci Pants, According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi

An American rock climbing label meets a Japanese punk fashion pioneer and a Tokyo-based Military-inspired fashion brand. That is, on paper, what nonnative x GRAMICCI x UNDERCOVER is.

And the attention of this three-part collaboration is fixated on one party's favorite trousers. Jun Takahashi, the mastermind behind UNDERCOVER, has an affinity for Grammici and nonnative’s collaborative Climber Easy Pants model.

According to UNDERCOVER’s website (and the often unreliable services of Google Translate), Takahashi is especially fond of the “slightly slim silhouette” of the pants, and they are a “favorite model” of his. So, he’s recreated them through his own lens.

undercover

The pants in question come with an integrated adjustable belt, meta hardware for hanging a carabiner from, and cinch cords at the bottom. It’s all pretty function-first stuff, except for the fabric.

In this limited edition release, the pants are offered in a lightweight linen sourced from Europe and dyed in small batches in Japan. Not the most hard-wearing for climbers, but wonderfully breezy in the summer months.

Releasing on March 29 at UNDERCOVER and nonnative stores, the pants also arrive with matching baggy Grammicci shorts and studded sandals in collaboration with rig, a Japanese recovery sandal brand.

Recovery sandals and linen pants... if nothing else, nonnative and UNDERCOVER's summer capsule promises comfort.